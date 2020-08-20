Whitley County to hold support rally for local police officers

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A rally to support local law enforcement is scheduled to be held Aug. 25 in Whitley County.

The ‘Back the Blue in Whitley County’ event will be held at the Whitley County Court House Square. The hour-long event will begin around 6 p.m. and start with speeches from elected officials.

Organizers say the event is an opportunity for residents to meet police officers in their community, elected officials and county’s new K9 officer, Whitley.

T-shirts will be sold to raise money for the K9 Cas Scholarship which gives money to students going to college who plan to work in law enforcement.

Whitley County Commissioner-elect Theresa Green told WANE 15 everyone is welcome to attend including officers from surrounding counties. Green says the event is to show officers they are supported and the community stands behind them.