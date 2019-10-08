Whitley County Sheriff’s Department welcomes new K9

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department has welcomed a new K9, three months after it lost one in the line of duty.

The sheriff’s department posted on Facebook on Tuesday that K9 Whitley was “just beginning her training with Deputy Gary Archbold.” She is 15 months old, the post said.

K9 Whitley replaces K9 Cas, who was killed in July when a suspect fleeing police crashed into the police cruiser she was sitting in, causing it to burst into flames along U.S. 30. Her handler – Archbold – had deployed stop sticks at the intersection of U.S. 30 and C.R. 450 West to bring the chase to an end, but the suspect drove across both eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 and into the crossover where Archbold’s cruiser was parked with K-9 Cas inside.

The driver was identified as Clarence Shearer, 31 of Fort Wayne. He’s facing felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, causing death of a law enforcement animal while operating a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, and criminal recklessness with a firearm.