Whitley County sees tree and roof debris after storms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — People in Whitley County are cleaning up after severe storms moved through the area on Wednesday.

Columbia City residents were out cleaning up their yards after afternoon storms scattered leaves and branches, and even uprooted trees. The area was hit with heavy rain and high winds that caused damage around the city. Several people reported hearing a rumble that sounded similar to a plane flying above throughout the entirety of the storm. The damage spread beyond city lines as well, with several properties throughout the countryside losing parts of roofs and downed trees.

“The tree had fallen over and the barn just completely got demolished from the top and all the metal and the boards flew everywhere in the fields and in my grandma’s yard,” said Mason Straub, 13, who was out with his sister Maddie their mom cleaning up their grandmother’s yard.

He said they were at his grandmother’s house when the storm hit, but that they did not hear the tree go down or the roof come off because their focus was on their pool in the backyard. It was quite the shock when they looked out the front door and saw the damage.

“When we first saw it, it was kind of scary, but in the end, it’s really not,” said Straub. “It just fell and we knew it fell in a certain direction, not towards the house.”

“We were overall just really lucky that it didn’t damage anything that was really valuable and it kind of did what it did so that we didn’t get hurt and so nothing else got hurt,” his sister, Maddie, added.

While it is easy for those who had small branches to drag the debris to the curb the Straubs said it will be difficult for them because of the size of the tree.

“It’s kind of harder because we have to cut them down, we have to make sure they get to the ditch,” said Maddie. “Otherwise, they won’t be picked up so we are just trying to make sure everything’s to the ditch and everything’s cleaned up the best that we can.”

There were also reports of power outages throughout the area. The light at the intersection of U.S. 30 and State Road 9 was without power for some time, which caused a traffic backup in the area. The lights were back on a little after 6:00 pm.