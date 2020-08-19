Whitley County police looking for missing man, 91

Ray Boggs

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Whitley County are searching for an elderly man who went missing Sunday.

Ray A. Boggs, 91, is missing from rural Churubusco.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said Boggs is possibly on foot. He always wears a polo shirt or cut off T-shirt, blue jeans, low top work boots, a ball cap and glasses, the department said.

Boggs has onset of dementia and is considered endangered, the department said.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Boggs is asked to contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 244-6410 option 1.