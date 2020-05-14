Whitley County business, Iotron Industries announces expansion and new jobs

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Iotron Industries broke ground and announced plans to double the size of its Columbia City facility on Wednesday.

Iotron Industries provides radiation and sterilization for devices used in the medical and health care industries, such as equipment used for hip joints or knee replacements. They also process items used in the agriculture industry such as products used in animal feed and laboratory animal science. The radiation based technology uses electricity instead of chemicals or radioactive materials to clean and disinfect products.

“This type of technology available allows materials to come into facilities like hospitals, laboratories know that material has already been sterilized and it’s safe for use,” Iotron Vice President of U.S. Operations Aaron Starkey said. “It’s safe for folks and animals who have compromised immune systems.”

The technology is becoming more popular in the industry due to its rapid turnaround times and its cost-effective nature. Starkey says it normally takes only a few hours to have items completely sterilized and a full truckload of products can take less than 8 hours.

Here’s how the process works. The item goes through a conveyor system and the conveyor system goes through the electron beam radiation center. The radiation zone only takes seconds to process the material. To see Iotron interactive process click here.

View of Iotron in Columbia City.

The Canadian based company was founded in 1993. Officials with the company expanded to the U.S. two decades later. Officials picked Columbia City because of its location due to it being close to local orthopedic, medical, and agriculture industry.

“It’s been really exciting to be apart of this growth plan,” Starkey said. “Really there’s no better place to build and expand then right here in Indiana.”

The company broke ground on its 54 thousand square feet facility back in 2011 adding 31 full-time jobs. Now with the additional 34 thousand square feet, Starkey says it will double the companies capacity adding 30 to 40 jobs in the next three years. And as the demand increases the company says they will continue to increase.

The building expansion is set to be done this year and the finished project with new technology will be complete May or June of 2021.