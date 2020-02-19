Whitley County animal shelter in need of dog food, money

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The Humane Society of Whitley County needs your help.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the city of Columbia City said the shelter was in need of donations for several dogs and puppies that had recently been rescued.

The shelter needs:

Science Diet dog food

Canned puppy food of any kind

Puppy formula

2nd Step weaning food

Bleach for cleaning purposes

Monetary donations for medicine and vaccinations (needed most)

Donations can be dropped off at the Whitley County Clerk’s Office by Friday, Feb. 28. Anyone with donations that need to be picked up should call the clerk’s office at (260) 248-3102. Checks can be made payable to the Whitley County Humane Shelter.