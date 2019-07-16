Whitley County 4-H auctioning care package in memory of fallen K-9

Randy Schreiber poses next to a chainsaw carving of a dog made in memory of K9 Cas, who was killed in a traffic crash July 10, 2019. (Whitley County 4-H)

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Whitley County 4-H will add a “special item” to its scheduled auction this week, with the proceeds earmarked for the Whitley County Sheriff’s K9 Fund in memory of a fallen K9.

Last week, Whitley County Sheriff’s K9 Cas was killed when a vehicle slammed into the stopped cruiser she was in along U.S. 30. Police were engaged in a pursuit after the driver reportedly stolen a vehicle.

A memorial service for K9 Cas will be held Wednesday morning at the First Church of God in Columbia City. It will be open to the public.

Thursday then, at the Whitley County 4-H auction, a “Canine Care Package” will be auctioned off in honor of K9 Cas. It will feature donated items like treats, dog food, toys, leashes and collars, as well as a chainsaw carving of a dog by Randy Schreiber.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the Whitley County Sheriff’s K9 Fund.

Residents are asked to:

donate a dog-related item — treats, dog food, toys, leash, collar, etc. — and drop them off in the yellow marked tub in the gazebo by main concessions of the 4-H Fairgrounds between before noon Wednesday.

contribute to the bidding on the Canine Care Package in Thursday’s auction. There will be a table set up in the Gazebo from 9-11 on Thursday for people to add money to the buyers group being put together.

The auction will be held at noon Thursday.

For more information, call Whitley County 4-H at (260) 229-0635.