Whitley Co. 4-H Fair returning with changes

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – The Whitley County 4-H Fair is returning in July with a few changes.

The 4-H Fair showcases the talents of Whitley County’s youth with exhibits, competitions, livestock, food, and grandstand entertainment.

“The 4-H Fair highlights the heritage of our community, its ties to agriculture, industry, and businesses that are the back bone of the community,” the fair said.



After a year of uncertainty and scaled back events, fair organizers said a number of changes have been made:

Extended the length of the fair by one day, so the fair will start on July 16 and conclude with the livestock auction on July 23 .

On Thursday morning there will be a 4-H Livestock show specifically for the mini 4-H members who are participating in the livestock mini-mentor program

Traditional dates of a few of the livestock shows have changed, and a full schedule will be released at a later date

Entertainment events include:

July 16 Tough Truck Contest

July 17 Demolition Derby — Promoter: Getting Junked Promotions (Mini-van, Windshield, and Stock Classes)

July 18 Antique Tractor Pull put on by the Whitley County Ag Museum and Learning Center IPL Sanctioned 4WD Truck and Tractor Pull (2 Truck Classes and 2 Tractor Classes)

July 19 TBC (The Band Cheyenne) Concert – Free will donation

July 20 Farmer Olympics Peg Perego Tough Track Contest, and Mini 4-H Extravaganza.

July 21 Powderpuff Demo Derby and Pre-ran Demo Derby



“Local vendors are excited to be back in our commercial building, and don’t forget to stop in and check out the Ag Museum and Learning Centers, as well as the antique tractor display,” the fair said.



Admission to the 4-H Fair is free and there is no charge for parking.

For more information visit: www.whitleycounty4h.com.