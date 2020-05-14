Whitko Community Schools to hold in-person commencement in July

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A school district serving Whitley and Kosciusko Counties announced that their graduating seniors will get to walk for their diplomas, they will just have to wait a couple of more months before they can do so.

Whitko Community Schools were originally supposed to hold their commencement on May 29 but as with the rest of this last semester, the COVID-19 pandemic and social distance recommendations threw a wrench in that plan, but all is not lost for their seniors. The school district has announced they will postpone their commencement rather than cancel or go virtual so that their seniors can receive their diplomas in front of their family and peers.

According to a press release, the Whitko commencement will now be held outside in the football stadium on July 17 with July 18 as a makeup date if the weather does not cooperate. The school will be limiting the number of people in the audience to two people per graduate so that they can maintain a safe environment during their ceremony.

There is still a chance it could be canceled. They have two backup dates on July 24 and July 31, each with their own rain date, in case they are forced to postpone again for whatever reason, but if they are not able to have it before August 1 it will be canceled. The school will release more specific details over the next few weeks as they work with the health department to work out the best way to proceed.