Whitko Community School Board announces new Superintendent

Pivarnik (right) is greeted by Special Services Coordinator, Ward Lamon (left) and Administrative Coordinator, Amy Christoffel (center) at a brief welcome reception held after the School Board Meeting Monday evening. (Photo courtesy of Whitko Community Schools)

LARWILL, Ind. (WANE) – The Whitko Community School Board has approved a three year contact with the district’s new Superintendent, Timothy Pivarnik.

“I want to thank the board for your confidence and trust in me, and I want to thank the community for their confidence and trust in me. It is my goal and vision to work to have that confidence and trust grow, as I work here as your superintendent,” Pivarnik said while addressing the School Board and community during Tuesday’s Special Session meeting. “I do not take this responsibility lightly. I value public education. I value families and I value our students. I am going to work hand in hand with this Board, staff, teachers, principals, and with families in the community to make sure that we give our students the best opportunities to a top rate education at Whitko.”

Pivarnik has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in secondary education from Indiana University NW as well as an education specialist degree from Indiana Wesleyan, the district said. He has a Superintendent’s License in both Indiana and Illinois.

He has taught at the high school level and served as a principal for over a decade. In 2017 he transitioned into the role of assistant superintendent of Diocese of Gary, in Merrillville, and most recently has been an associate faculty member at his alma mater, the district said.

Pivarnik is married to his wife and best friend Tammy and has pledged transparency and an open door to the Whitko Community.

Whitko said he officially begins duties on June 14.