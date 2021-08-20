Whitko Career Academy to offer new learn and build opportunities in construction and agriculture

LARWILL, Ind. (WANE) – Whitko Community Schools students will soon have a new opportunity to learn and build skills in construction and agriculture trades while exploring career options, earn industry-recognition certification, and test ideas for starting their own business.

The two programs are offered at the Whitko Career Academy, which is an extension of Whitko Junior Senior High School. Whitko Community School said the programs recently received additional support when the academy was awarded a $150,000 grant from the Dekko Foundation.

“I am very grateful for the Dekko Foundation’s generous gift, showing their confidence in the Whitko Career Academy and its programs,” said Whitko superintendent Tim Pivarnik. “Skills learned at the academy directly benefit the community by providing individuals ready to join the workforce.”

In the construction lab area, 38 students will be able to pursue multiple pathways in the Next Level Study courses mandated by the Governor’s Workforce. The district said the students will also have the opportunity to earn the following certifications by the end of the school year: NCCER Core, Carpentry Level 1, Carpentry Framing and Finishing Level 2, Electrical Level 1 and Electrical Level 2.

Renovation of the current greenhouse and construction of another greenhouse unit will allow 149 students have hands-on learning activities in food, plant and soil science within their curriculum, the district said.

“The Whitko Career Academy is very thankful for the trust the Dekko Foundation has shown in us by awarding our building with the recent financial assistance.” said WCA director Joe Luce. “We are confident we will be able to use the funds to ‘Make a Difference’ in our students’ experience at the WCA.”

