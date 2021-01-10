While larger cities look for new use of empty office space, Fort Wayne market stays steady

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As some companies continue to work from home during the pandemic, some large cities are looking to find new uses for empty office space, but could we see something similar in Fort Wayne?

According to real estate company the Zacher Company, Fort Wayne has steadily seen an increase in office space demand over the past decade. Managing Broker Steve Zacher said we have seen office space turned into residential units in the past such as with the Anthony Wayne building downtown, but that we need to be careful in assuming that trends happening in larger cities are happening in Fort Wayne as well.

“We want to be careful not to say that those are coming to Fort Wayne,” said Zacher. “I just think the dynamics are so much different here that I think at least so far it seems unlikely that those sort of trends are going to arrive here.”

He said it is also important to note that some companies are looking to accommodate employees without having to implement work from home policies.

“Keep in mind, the other side of that is companies that say that we can no longer pack as many people into the same amount of space so the people that are coming into the office, they actually need more space for.”

Also working in the city’s favor is that there was less than a one percent decrease in the amount of office space being used between the start of the pandemic and the end of the year. According to Zacher, this has a lot to do with the types of companies taking up the most office space in the area.

“I mean there’s always that threat but if you think about who our larger office users are, by and large they tend to be insulated from the ups and downs that you might see in a bigger market,” said Zacher.

Currently, around ten percent of usable office space in the area is sitting vacant… a number Zacher says is a sign of a healthy market. He says projects in the works to add more space like Electric Works and the Ashberry building, will likely make Fort Wayne a more desirable city for companies looking for new locations.