Which quotes should be included on Fort Wayne Martin Luther King monument?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Which phrases from Dr. Martin Luther King’s June 5, 1963 Fort Wayne speech should be included on a monument planned for downtown?

The city launched a survey to find out in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The votes of Fort Wayne residents will support the development of Pillars of Hope and Justice monument honoring the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s visit to Fort Wayne by RE:site. The monument will be placed at the southeast corner of the USF Performing Arts Center parking area at 420 West Berry St. where the speech was given.

The monument features six pillars set in a circular configuration around a stone or concrete plaza. Each pillar will evoke both ancient architectural pillars and growing reeds of papyrus that emerge from the ground and bend outwards at the top. The organic form of papyrus reeds evokes Dr. Martin Luther King’s vision of nonviolent resistance. The sculptural, steel forms will be waterjet cut with words from King’s 1963 speech in Fort Wayne. The waterjet words dramatically arc over visitors, evoking King’s statement, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” The pillars are planned to be approximately 15’ tall. LED ground up-lights will be installed in the center of each pillar, so that they can be seen at night.

Residents will have the opportunity to help determine which phrases from the speech are included in the pillars through rating a selection of statements from Dr. King’s speech in 1963. Residents can support the creation of the Monument through ranking statements here. The survey will be available until February 28, 2022. Results of the survey will be shared with the community in the Summer of 2022.