Whether at work or play, staying warm in the extreme cold takes planning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the region deals with the coldest temperatures of the season this weekend into next week, a few Fort Wayne residents shared their tips for staying warm.

“Better dress warm,” said Darren Ormsby, a labor worker for a local construction company. “Dress in layers, be prepared… you can always take clothes off, have hand warmers and someplace you can get out of the cold if necessary.”

On Friday, he followed his own advice and dressed in four layers, insulated underwear, sweatpants, work pants and his overalls. Ormsby says he also keeps a spare coat in his car.

Ormsby says spends the majority of his eight and a half hour shift outside, which he says is “just part of the job.” He suggests anyone out in the cold for a long period of time also take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.

On the other hand, one Leo resident voluntarily spent time in the cold Friday sled riding with her daughter at Shoaff Park. She said she enjoys getting out and getting fresh air, given the events of the last year.

“It’s hard. It’s tough,” said Kristy Boyd. “But, I think it’s important to just continue to do things that you enjoy that bring you laughter and at least smile and we just need to do that we need to keep getting out and keep living life is important.”

Like Ormsby, Boyd also suggested everyone dress in layers.

Other tips for staying warm provided by the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross include:

Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent. Mittens or gloves and a hat will prevent the loss of body heat.

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from severely cold air.

Avoid taking deep breaths; minimize talking.

Watch for hypothermia and frostbite.

Hypothermia symptoms include confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering.

Frostbite symptoms include numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness, or waxy feeling skin.

