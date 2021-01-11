Where’s the snow? Snow season off to a slow start in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Typically by this time in the winter season, we’ve seen several snow events, but as we enter the second week of January, snow continues to be in short supply for many of us.

While there have been some areas that have seen some bigger snow events this winter season, Fort Wayne has not been one of them.

From last fall through Sunday we have only picked up 3.7 inches of snow at the airport. That is nearly 10 inches below average. Last winter by this date we had just short of 11 inches of snow.

A look back at when all our snow has fallen, reveals small snow events starting in November, where we totaled just an inch of snow.

December brought us a few more rounds of small snows. Two of those events each brought an eighth of an inch, which currently are the “biggest” snow events of the season.

Most of us can just look back a couple of days into the year for the most recent snow, which only brought a half-inch to Fort Wayne, while areas north and west saw several inches.

The last two winters where we had less than 10 inches through January 10th were in 2016 and 2019.

In 2016 the snow season had just over 6 inches by this point and in 2019 we had even less than we have this year. In both of those years, it is no surprise that we finished below average by a large margin, but both winters managed to get to the 20-inch mark. Meaning just because we haven’t seen a lot of snow yet, doesn’t mean we won’t as there is plenty of winter to go.