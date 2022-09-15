Allen County still has nearly $70 million in ARPA funds waiting to be spent.

But county residents will have to wait to find out where the money will go.

Thursday, an item on the County Council agenda indicated the Allen County Commissioners had decided where they wanted the the ARPA money to be spent. Broken down, the split was $20 million for contractual projects and $49 million for infrastructure improvement. There were no further details.

But a Tuesday draft from the commissioners delivered to the county council was different from a previous one submitted, said Kyle Kerley, council president. The council felt it needed more time to go over the latest submission with Nick Jordan, county auditor. The commissioners then decided to pull that item which should appear on the October or November meeting agenda, Kerley said. The county council meets the third Thursday of each month.

County councilman Paul Lagemann and others have spoken about a potential $25 million in ARPA funds that could go into funding the jail, but Thursday, Kerley said with funding shifts possible within the county budget, the figure could be as high as $45 million over four years.

That would be on top of a projected $50 million cash balance at the end of the year, money that might or could be used to jumpstart the building of a new county jail complex estimated to cost $300 to $350 million.

With the cash reserve and ARPA money, that means nearly $100 million could be designated for the jail.

“There is a feeling that that is the taxpayer’s money and if we do have to move forward with a construction or remodel project, I feel confident that council is going to want to use at least some of those funds – I can’t put a dollar amount on it – towards lowering what we may need to bond or borrow for a jail project,” Kerley said.

The projected $50 million in surplus was announced by Jordan at the meeting.

The cash reserves consist of “additional revenue that we didn’t anticipate when we budgeted or it’s rollover funds. So we issue our budget every year. Various departments don’t spend their budget allocation so that money comes back at the end of the year. That all goes into the general fund reserve,” Kerley said.

Councilwoman Sheila Curry Campbell said she believes the ARPA money should go to people in the community in need who suffered during the pandemic for which the ARPA funds were created. About $5 million has already gone to water and sewer projects in the outlying towns of Woodburn, Grabill and New Haven.

“If they’re going to set aside money, then money should be set aside for everybody, the community. There is no rental assistance anywhere. So you dial 211, nobody can help you. There’s no funding out there. So if the commissioners get with Brightpoint, an assistance agency, then they could set aside money,” Curry Campbell said.

The council will hold a meeting on budget meeting Sept. 27 at 8:30 a.m. at Citizens Square.