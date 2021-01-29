Where to sled in and around Fort Wayne

Dust off those snow sleds and break out the snow pants – it’s sledding weather!

WANE 15 with the help of our viewers has compiled a list of great sledding hills in and around Fort Wayne. All you need to decide is: head-first or seated!

Franke Park

3411 Sherman Blvd.

Fort Wayne’s OG sled hill behind the BMX track is double sided and always a blast.

Shoaff Park

6401 St. Joe Road

The hill on the driving range and just a bit north from there is fast and guaranteed to thrill.

Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park

2300 Clinton St.

The ride down makes the climb clear to the top sooo worth it.

Johnny Appleseed Park

1500 E. Coliseum Blvd.

The little ones will enjoy this not-too-steep hill.

Hickory Center Elementary School

3606 Baird Road

The hill on Fort Wayne’s north side always attracts plenty of sledding enthusiasts.

Metea County Park

8401 Union Chapel Road

A popular destination for those who take sledding seriously.

Northside Park

2400 Parnell Ave.

Another good hill for the youngins.

Salomon Farm Park

817 W. Dupont Road

This low slope is perfect for amateur sledders!

Decatur

Corner of East Monroe Street and North Piqua Road

Decatur’s manmade mountain is high, long and really fun.

Huntington

Memorial Park

Huntington’s premier sled hill guarantees an exciting ride!

Markle

County Line Road and Curry and North Miller Street

Our Taylor Williams swears by this hill.

Did we miss a great sledding hill? Let us know via our Report It feature!