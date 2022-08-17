After weeks of decline, gas went up to $3.99 at many Fort Wayne stations this week.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After weeks of decline, Fort Wayne gas prices shot up around 10 cents to $3.99 this week for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Patrick De Haan, head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy, it could be worse.

“That [increase] was in response to about a 45 cent a gallon jump in the wholesale price of gasoline compared to where it was a couple of weeks ago,” he told WANE 15.

De Haan said the wholesale prices are falling and the price at the pump should start to do the same.

He doesn’t see gas dropping below $3 a gallon until Russia ends it war with Ukraine.

It could blow past the $4 a gallon mark if a hurricane strikes a refinery in the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane season peaks in August and September.