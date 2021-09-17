Where does your food come from? Find out from NE Indiana’s farmers during ‘Local Food Week’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the next week, Hoosiers living in northeast Indiana can get a better idea of where their food comes from with the annual “Local Food Week.”

The weeklong celebration, which is hosted by the Northeast Indiana Local Food Network, is an opportunity to feature local farmers with free tours, workshops and other festivities. From Eel River Bison Ranch in South Whitley to Grant Creek Farm in La Fontaine, food enthusiasts can explore the area to find various farmers across northeast Indiana.

New to Local Food Week is CASS Gardens, a small urban farm in Fort Wayne that operates out of two trailers. Holly Tonak, the education program manager, is excited for this group to join the weeklong celebration for the first time. As part of CASS Housing, the garden serves two purposes: to grow food in Fort Wayne and to let people with intellectual disabilities get hands-on work.

A look inside one of the two trailers growing fresh produce at CASS Gardens

“(CASS Gardens) really highlights local food. We have food that’s coming from 1,500 miles away, and we have so many great options here in Fort Wayne,” Tanek said. “When you’re visiting CASS Gardens, you’re meeting the farmers and when you purchase the food, you’re helping them with employment.”

Take a closer look inside CASS Garden:

For a full list of participants and events for Local Food Week, visit the Northeast Indiana Local Food Network’s website.