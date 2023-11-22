FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As Turkey Day looms closer some may be wondering what grocery stores may be open for last-minute buys or Thanksgiving day disasters.

Well, grocery stores may be limited, as so far only two chains are open on Thanksgiving. Meijer will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Kroger will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kroger announced in a statement that they would be closing earlier than their normal hours “so our hard-working associates can get home and enjoy the holiday with their families.”

Aldi, Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, Trader Joe’s and Target are all closed on Thanksgiving.

Many restaurants in the area will also be open to offer families a place to go to celebrate the holiday without spending the morning prepping in the kitchen.

According to a list from Visit Fort Wayne, all the following restaurants will be open, at varying hours on the Thanksgiving holiday:

Applebees

Arbor at The Bradley

Bob Evans

China House

Cracker Barrel

Eddie Merlot’s

Elijah’s Restaurant and Bakery

Golden Corral

Granite City

Liberty Diner

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sapporo

Wu’s Fine Chinese Cuisine

Local organizations will also be giving out meals ahead of the holidays to get everyone in the harvest spirit. The Rescue Mission plans to serve over 5,000 meals Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can head to their E. Washington Blvd. location for a free Thanksgiving meal.

St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church will be serving meals on Thursday, Thanksgiving day, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free with donations accepted.

So if Thanksgiving is a bust, Fort Wayne area residents can still find plenty of ways to celebrate.