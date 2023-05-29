An image of a Road Closed sign on Pearl Street in downtown Fort Wayne on Monday, 5/299/23.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While the official start of summer doesn’t come until late June, warmer temperatures have already hit the area and that can only mean one thing: construction.

It has already been a busy construction season within Fort Wayne city limits.

There are various projects all over. From big developments like The Pearl and Electric Works that impact traffic, to regular paving and streetscape work.

There are additional closures and restrictions this year in downtown and near the rivers related to Fort Wayne City Utilities’ work to build new drop shafts connecting to the Deep Rock Tunnel.

As City Utilities nears the finish line of its 18-year, federally mandated plan to reduce sewage flowing into the rivers, it has meant a lot more construction as they install new storm drains.

Below are all of the current road closures and lane restrictions in Fort Wayne:

Street(s) affected From To Start Date Est. End Date Type Description W Washington Blvd S Hanna St Broadway 5/22/2023 6/2/2023 Lane Restriction FW Street Dept. will be milling and paving the road Hillegas Rd just south of Independence Dr None None 5/22/2023 6/9/2023 Road Closure Installation of new sewer pipe NB Coldwater Rd Washington Center Rd Oakbrook Pkwy 5/22/2023 6/9/2023 Lane Restriction INDOT road construction project Pearl St S Harrison St Maiden Ln 5/17/2023 6/7/2023 Lane Restriction Gas line installation at The Pearl Lafayette St E Berry St Baltes Ave 5/16/2023 5/31/2023 Lane Restriction Utility work for bridge construction Goshen Rd Harris Rd Gateway Shopping Center 5/15/2023 8/11/2023 Lane Restriction Goshen Rd rework for new driveway entrance and road widening to Franke Park, sidewalk, crosswalk, storm drain, and light poles Columbia Ave St Joe Blvd Lafort St 5/9/2023 5/31/2023 Lane Restriction Public Works Transportation Engineering project S Anthony Blvd Simons St E Rudisill Blvd 5/8/2023 5/31/2023 Lane Restriction FW Street Dept. milling and paving the road W Berry St S Harrison St Maiden Ln 5/8/2023 6/2/2023 Lane Restriction One lane and bike lane closed for streetscaping Ewing St W Main St W Superior St 5/8/203 6/12/2023 Lane Restriciton Sewer, storm, and water installation W Superior St S Harrison St Ewing St 5/8/2023 6/12/2023 Lane Restriction Sewer, storm, and water installation W Berry St S Calhoun St S Harrison St 5/8/2023 6/2/2023 Lane Restriction Streetscaping as part of the Ashberry Project Ferguson Rd Bluffton Rd Ardmore Ave 5/6/2023 6/2/2023 Road Closure Gas line work St Joe Center Rd N Clinton St St Joe Rd 4/25/2023 8/20/2023 Lane restriction Road widening & suface improvements as part of a PW Transportation Engineering project. Alley R00747 E-W Beaver Ave Broadway 4/21/2023 6/16/2023 Road Closure Removal & replacement of existing concrete Alley R01884 N-S Mckee St Colerick St 4/21/2023 6/16/2023 Road Closure Removal & replacement of existing concrete SB N Wells St Fernhill Ave Franke Park Dr 4/10/2023 6/9/2023 Road Closure Multi-month AEP underground powerline project Fairfiled Terrace / Belmont Nbhd None None 3/27/2023 9/6/2023 Lane Restriction COFW Concrete Street Improvement Project E Pontiac St S Hanna St S Anthony Blvd 3/20/2023 7/17/2023 Road Closure FW Community Development neighborhood improvement project W Superior St Ewing St Van Buren St 3/6/2023 7/10/2023 Road Closure Water main installation Maiden Ln W Main St W Berry St 3/1/2023 8/1/2023 Road Closure Closed to accommodate construct to parking garage on W. Berry E State Blvd Mathias St Simcoe Ct 2/27/2023 9/1/2023 Lane Restriction Lane restrictions E Ludwig Rd Coldwater Rd Summit Dr 2/27/2023 6/1/2023 Lane Restriction Lane restrictions on Ludwig Rd-Summit Dr to Coldwater Rd and Oakbrook Pkwy-Ludwig Rd to Coldwater Rd Oakbrook Pkwy Colwater Rd Summit Dr 2/27/2023 6/1/2023 Lane Restriction Lane restrictions on Ludwig Rd-Summit Dr to Coldwater Rd and Oakbrook Pkwy-Ludwig Rd to Coldwater Rd Pear St Ewing St Maiden Ln 6/27/2022 5/6/2024 Road Closure The Pearl project and streetscape Webster St Pear W Main 2/20/2022 1/19/2024 Road Closure Building Demolition Leykauf St Jackson Union 9/20/2021 4/30/2024 Road Closure Electric Works phase 2 construction Fort Wayne Road Closures and Restrictions

Mapping out all of the above projects shows that there is a cluster of work being done in downtown Fort Wayne, with many marks for a restriction or closure sitting on top of each other in the downtown area.

Yellow = Lane Restriction, Red = Road Closure, current construction projects in Fort Wayne as of 5/29/23.

The above list, which shows all current projects, doesn’t include projects that have been announced, but haven’t taken effect yet.

One such project is an upcoming closure on Old Mill Road near the entrance to Foster Park.

While the extra work has meant extra headaches, the director of Fort Wayne City Utilities, Kumar Menon, outlined the positives surrounding their sewer work in April. He asked for patience from residents.

Menon said the new pipes they’re installing will last 100 years or more. He added that the construction now will mean cleaner rivers and a better Fort Wayne for future generations.

“It is a pain, yes,” Menon explained. “Construction is always a pain, but it’s a point in time. It is not something that’s going to happen endlessly. There is going to be light at the end of the tunnel. Literally and figuratively, there is going to be light at the end of the tunnel and it’s going to be a good thing for the entire community. Please put up with our orange barrels for now, it’s going to go away soon and when it does, we will have a better city to live in. “

Fort Wayne City Utilities is on year 16 of its 18-year plan. 2025 is the target year to have the work completed and officially activate the Deep Rock Tunnel.

As for other work around town, many of the current projects are expected to be completed in the next two weeks.

For a complete overview of all of the work being done in Fort Wayne, the Public Works website maps out all restrictions, closures, and other construction projects.