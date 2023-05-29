FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While the official start of summer doesn’t come until late June, warmer temperatures have already hit the area and that can only mean one thing: construction.

It has already been a busy construction season within Fort Wayne city limits.

There are various projects all over. From big developments like The Pearl and Electric Works that impact traffic, to regular paving and streetscape work.

There are additional closures and restrictions this year in downtown and near the rivers related to Fort Wayne City Utilities’ work to build new drop shafts connecting to the Deep Rock Tunnel.

As City Utilities nears the finish line of its 18-year, federally mandated plan to reduce sewage flowing into the rivers, it has meant a lot more construction as they install new storm drains.

Below are all of the current road closures and lane restrictions in Fort Wayne:

Street(s) affectedFromToStart DateEst. End DateTypeDescription
W Washington BlvdS Hanna StBroadway5/22/20236/2/2023Lane RestrictionFW Street Dept. will be milling and paving the road
Hillegas Rd just south of Independence DrNoneNone5/22/20236/9/2023Road ClosureInstallation of new sewer pipe
NB Coldwater RdWashington Center RdOakbrook Pkwy5/22/20236/9/2023Lane RestrictionINDOT road construction project
Pearl StS Harrison StMaiden Ln5/17/20236/7/2023Lane RestrictionGas line installation at The Pearl
Lafayette StE Berry StBaltes Ave5/16/20235/31/2023Lane RestrictionUtility work for bridge construction
Goshen RdHarris RdGateway Shopping Center5/15/20238/11/2023Lane RestrictionGoshen Rd rework for new driveway entrance and road widening to Franke Park, sidewalk, crosswalk, storm drain, and light poles
Columbia AveSt Joe BlvdLafort St5/9/20235/31/2023Lane RestrictionPublic Works Transportation Engineering project
S Anthony BlvdSimons StE Rudisill Blvd5/8/20235/31/2023Lane RestrictionFW Street Dept. milling and paving the road
W Berry StS Harrison StMaiden Ln5/8/20236/2/2023Lane RestrictionOne lane and bike lane closed for streetscaping
Ewing StW Main StW Superior St5/8/2036/12/2023Lane RestricitonSewer, storm, and water installation
W Superior StS Harrison StEwing St5/8/20236/12/2023Lane RestrictionSewer, storm, and water installation
W Berry StS Calhoun StS Harrison St5/8/20236/2/2023Lane RestrictionStreetscaping as part of the Ashberry Project
Ferguson RdBluffton RdArdmore Ave5/6/20236/2/2023Road ClosureGas line work
St Joe Center RdN Clinton StSt Joe Rd4/25/20238/20/2023Lane restrictionRoad widening & suface improvements as part of a PW Transportation Engineering project.
Alley R00747 E-WBeaver AveBroadway4/21/20236/16/2023Road ClosureRemoval & replacement of existing concrete
Alley R01884 N-SMckee StColerick St4/21/20236/16/2023Road ClosureRemoval & replacement of existing concrete
SB N Wells StFernhill AveFranke Park Dr4/10/20236/9/2023Road ClosureMulti-month AEP underground powerline project
Fairfiled Terrace / Belmont NbhdNoneNone3/27/20239/6/2023Lane RestrictionCOFW Concrete Street Improvement Project
E Pontiac StS Hanna StS Anthony Blvd3/20/20237/17/2023Road ClosureFW Community Development neighborhood improvement project
W Superior StEwing StVan Buren St3/6/20237/10/2023Road ClosureWater main installation
Maiden LnW Main StW Berry St3/1/20238/1/2023Road ClosureClosed to accommodate construct to parking garage on W. Berry
E State BlvdMathias StSimcoe Ct2/27/20239/1/2023Lane RestrictionLane restrictions
E Ludwig RdColdwater RdSummit Dr2/27/20236/1/2023Lane RestrictionLane restrictions on Ludwig Rd-Summit Dr to Coldwater Rd and Oakbrook Pkwy-Ludwig Rd to Coldwater Rd
Oakbrook PkwyColwater RdSummit Dr2/27/20236/1/2023Lane RestrictionLane restrictions on Ludwig Rd-Summit Dr to Coldwater Rd and Oakbrook Pkwy-Ludwig Rd to Coldwater Rd
Pear StEwing StMaiden Ln6/27/20225/6/2024Road ClosureThe Pearl project and streetscape
Webster StPear W Main2/20/20221/19/2024Road ClosureBuilding Demolition
Leykauf StJacksonUnion9/20/20214/30/2024Road ClosureElectric Works phase 2 construction
Fort Wayne Road Closures and Restrictions

Mapping out all of the above projects shows that there is a cluster of work being done in downtown Fort Wayne, with many marks for a restriction or closure sitting on top of each other in the downtown area.

Yellow = Lane Restriction, Red = Road Closure, current construction projects in Fort Wayne as of 5/29/23.

The above list, which shows all current projects, doesn’t include projects that have been announced, but haven’t taken effect yet.

One such project is an upcoming closure on Old Mill Road near the entrance to Foster Park.

While the extra work has meant extra headaches, the director of Fort Wayne City Utilities, Kumar Menon, outlined the positives surrounding their sewer work in April. He asked for patience from residents.

Menon said the new pipes they’re installing will last 100 years or more. He added that the construction now will mean cleaner rivers and a better Fort Wayne for future generations.

“It is a pain, yes,” Menon explained. “Construction is always a pain, but it’s a point in time. It is not something that’s going to happen endlessly. There is going to be light at the end of the tunnel. Literally and figuratively, there is going to be light at the end of the tunnel and it’s going to be a good thing for the entire community. Please put up with our orange barrels for now, it’s going to go away soon and when it does, we will have a better city to live in. “

Fort Wayne City Utilities is on year 16 of its 18-year plan. 2025 is the target year to have the work completed and officially activate the Deep Rock Tunnel.

As for other work around town, many of the current projects are expected to be completed in the next two weeks.

For a complete overview of all of the work being done in Fort Wayne, the Public Works website maps out all restrictions, closures, and other construction projects.