When will big concerts return? The answer may be in vaccine success

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While music venues across the area and country have been mostly silenced over the past year, performers and promoters have started discussions about how to get large, touring acts back on stage.

According to the executive director of The Clyde Theatre, live music industry conversations have focused on “vaccines, vaccines, vaccines.” The more people vaccinated, the more confident musicians and fans will be to go to big shows.

“We’re excited to get back to it. It has to be safe though,” Gregg Coyle told WANE 15. “From the beginning we knew that places of gatherings like this were problematic, so we were the first things to shut down and we feel responsible that we’re going to do the right thing for the community.”

Tour producers and concert promoters will have to work through a mess of logistical issues as different states, counties and cities have established various COVID restrictions in concert venues. Coyle said he was optimistic that summer outdoor shows could make a comeback with indoor acts booking fall dates.

“It takes a lot, there’s just so many moving parts,” Coyle explained. Every jurisdiction is in a different place. Every jurisdiction has different rules. When it first came out they had looked at doing things regionally with all of this. It just didn’t happen. We’re left with trying to figure it all out and taking it all step by step and acing where we are with the science, with the virus, with the community spread.”

When concerts return to a normal form of entertainment, there may be new options of shows to catch. According to Coyle, there’s been a ‘spark of creativity,’ in the past year with the big sales of instruments and music gear by people who spent time at home learning to play.