When it’s time to rake leaves, don’t forget to keep the storm drains unobstructed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the season changes, thousands of leaves fall from trees across the region. If not properly cleared, the leaves can clog storm drains and cause neighborhood street flooding.

Fort Wayne City Utilities is set to announce a detailed schedule for its leaf collection service later this month. The idea is that residents will be able to check the schedule to see when leaf collection will take place in their neighborhood instead of calling the department.

City Utilities said that crews will be out clearing storm drains as the fall season continues, however, it requests that residents do their part in keeping drains clear.

“We have more than 19,000 storm drains in the city. So while our crews are proactive and go out and look, they can’t look at 19,000 every week, to make sure that we are keeping all of those open. It really comes back to all of us, looking at people on our block and making sure that we are assisting,” said Frank Suarez, who is the spokesperson for Fort Wayne City Utilities.

City Utilities said that residents are encouraged to rake their leaves on the parkway of each residence. That does not mean spewing over onto the curb or into the street. Leaves that are covering curbs will block runoff and contribute to potential street flooding.

“Especially after leaves have been raked, it’s important to go out and to remove them. Don’t put yourself in danger. But take something to where you can stand on firm ground and get it out of there. And don’t leave it on the street. Get it out of that area so that it doesn’t go back into that drain,” Suarez said.

For updates on the City of Fort Wayne Leaf Collection program, click here.