FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is reminding residents when they can celebrate the upcoming holiday by lighting up the night with fireworks.

Fireworks are permitted on the Fourth of July between 10 a.m. and midnight. From June 29 to July 9, fireworks can be set off between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset.

Fireworks are also permitted at these times: Between 10 a.m. December 31 to 1 a.m. January 1, and between 10 a.m. and midnight the day before Memorial Day, Memorial Day, the day before Labor Day, and Labor Day.

Police said the public cannot set off fireworks on any other date or time inside Fort Wayne city limits.