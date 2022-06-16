FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) As residents hit by Monday’s record setting storms continue to clean up the damage and utility crews work to restore power to everyone, the wheels are in motion to determine whether federal assistance might come into play.

WANE 15 reached out to the City of Fort Wayne to find out what needs to happen to qualify for FEMA assistance.

The Allen County Building Department and Fort Wayne Neighborhood Code Compliance are conducting initial damage assessments according to John Perlich with the mayor’s office. So far they have documented over 400 properties. That information will be given to the Allen County Office of Homeland Security.

The Allen County Office of Homeland Security is working with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s Mitigation and Recovery Branch to determine whether a damage assessment team should be deployed to the Fort Wayne area to start the formal process of determining FEMA eligibility. According to Perlich that will likely take several days to complete.