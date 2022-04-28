FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is set to make its opening on Saturday, April 30 at 9 am for its 58th season.

As the opening date inches closer, Rick Schuiteman, Executive Director of the Fort Wayne Zoo showed off what’s new at the zoo this year.

In addition to a new exhibit in the central zoo featuring Saki monkeys, the front entrance has been repainted to better reflect their orange, yellow, and green color scheme. Right outside the rainforest dome, new animals and interactive elements have been added.

Preview days of the zoo exclusively for members will take place on Thursday and Friday.