FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On April 22, many people around the world will do their best to protect the planet for Earth Day.

As the day inches closer, here are some local and statewide events that are taking place to celebrate the occasion.

Battery Recycling

This Earth Day, the Fort Wayne location of Clarios is accepting all lead acid batteries for recycling.

Clarios, a company that specializes in smart energy storage solutions, is emphasizing responsible sustainability efforts.

Lead acid batteries are a significant source of lead pollution, which can create serious health and environmental problems. The community works to reduce the total environmental impact of lead pollution.

The collection event will take place at 8710 Baer Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All types of lead batteries will be accepted, the company said. This includes those used in cars, trucks, motorcycles and marine vessels.

“As a company committed to sustainability, we’re constantly looking for ways to minimize our environmental impact,” said Steve Garrett, plant manager at Clarios. “By accepting these batteries for recycling, we can help prevent pollution and protect the planet.”

For more information about Clarios and its commitment to sustainability, visit the global responsibility page on the Clarios website.

Trash Bash!

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has also made plans for Earth Day this year.

The agency will host a “Trash Bash!” event from April 21 to April 23.

Volunteers will be able to pick up trash and debris in the state’s roadside areas.

The event used to be an annual tradition until it was temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In past years, the “Trash Bash!” event led to thousands of collected bags of trash while filling hundreds of dumpsters statewide.

Event volunteers will be connected with an INDOT coordinator to receive an assigned cleanup location, a briefing on roadside safety, safety vests and trash bags.

For more information about INDOT’s Roadside Management Program, you can visit the programs page on their website.

Discussing Conservation

Little River Wetlands Project (LRWP) will be hosting their annual Earth Day event on Sunday, April 23, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will take place at Eagle Marsh, located at 6801 Engle Road in Fort Wayne.

The annual celebration focuses on local environmental and conservation work. Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation will headline this year’s event.

Eagle Marsh is a 831-acre wetland nature preserve on the southwest border of Fort Wayne.

“We have grown as an organization and this event has grown with us,” said Amy Silva, executive director of LRWP. “We will have activities stretching from the road to the barn. Attendees will get to see more of the marsh while visiting over 30 vendors and conservation partners.”

Some activities planned for the event are education stations, music, food trucks and discussing conservation in the environment.

Partnered with Simple Nature and Phan Gear Prints, the event will also provide plenty of merchandise for visitors.

To learn more about the Earth Day event with the Little Rivers Wetlands Project, you can check the events page on their website.