FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We are set to spring forward this weekend! Daylight Saving Time will begin at 2 AM on Sunday, March 12th. This is when the clocks move ahead by one hour, so you will want to make sure you set your clock forward an hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

In Fort Wayne, the changing of the clocks marks a big change in the sunrise and sunset. Sunrises and sunsets shift from before 7 AM and 7 PM on Saturday to near 8 AM and near 7:45 PM on Sunday. While the mornings will temporarily be darker, the daylight much later into the evening is a welcome change for many.

Losing an hour of sleep though can be a challenge. It is important to take some steps to allow yourself to adjust to the change. Going to bed earlier in increments is a good way to get gradually adjusted to the time change before it even occurs. Take the upcoming few days to set your alarm earlier incrementally until you are up to a full hour by the weekend. After the time change, make sure you exercise, get out and enjoy the extra sunshine, take short naps as needed, and avoid excessive amounts of alcohol, caffeine, and food, especially before bedtime. You may also consider scheduling some downtime from being on your phone late in the day.

Springing forward is also a good reminder to take care of some household tasks. Changing the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors is a recommended task. This is also a good time to go through your severe weather safety kit and change the batteries in your NOAA weather radio. Make sure your kit is fully stocked with fresh non-perishable food and water. Those expired foods in your fridge? This is a great time to throw out those foods, clean the shelves in your fridge, and defrost your freezer. You can also run your self-clean oven, flip the mattress on your bed, wash pillows, replace air filters, and clean your washer and dryer. There are plenty of possibilities and there’s plenty you can do twice a year to maintain your household.

Daylight Saving Time has always been a subject of controversy. Just last year, the Senate passed a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021. It was slated to make Daylight Saving Time permanent all year long beginning on November 5th, 2023. For Fort Wayne, this would have made the winter solstice (December 21st) sunrise at around 9:02 AM and sunset around 6:15 PM. The bill stalled in the House of Representatives last year and ultimately expired at the end of the last congressional term. However, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida recently introduced the legislation again with hopes of it progressing further this time. Only time will tell (no pun intended) what will happen here.

We hope you enjoy the later sunsets as Daylight Saving Time begins early Sunday. For the latest forecast information for the time change, visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page.