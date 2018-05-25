What we know about Noblesville school shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Panic and shock filled many central Indiana residents Friday morning after learning of a middle school shooting.

Information about the horrific incident is trickling into the newsroom as investigators continue their work. Authorities held a second news conference at 2 p.m. near Noblesville West Middle School. U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly attended the news conference.

Here’s what we know at this point:

What happened

According to the Noblesville Police Department, a call came in about 9:06 a.m. about a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School, 19900 Hague Road. Several agencies, including the Noblesville Police Department, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police immediately responded to the area.

After arriving on scene, authorities learned that two people had been shot.

Noblesville Police Chief Kevin Jowitt said that a male student asked to be excused from a classroom, left and returned with two handguns. Jowitt said the shooting occurred in the classroom and the incident was resolved quickly.

Also, a text threat came in targeting the Noblesville High School, and the school was put on lockdown. A number of officers went to the high school to examine the threat. However, no credible evidence of a threat was discovered and the lockdown was lifted.

What we know about the victims

Officials have confirmed that two people were injured in the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School. The victims are said to be a teacher and a 13-year-old girl. Both were taken to Indianapolis hospitals in critical condition. The seventh-grade teacher, identified as Jason Seaman, 29, was taken to IU Health Methodist, while the teenage girl, who has not been identified, was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health for treatment. Seaman was in good condition on Friday night, police said.

Additionally, a second student was taken to Riverview Health in Noblesville for treatment for a fractured ankle.

What we know about the suspect

While information about the suspect was limited early in the investigation, police confirmed they have detained a male student.

The suspect was not injured, said police, who were withholding his identity.

News 8’s Eric Feldman was in a Noblesville neighborhood where he saw police blocking off the intersection of Roxbury Lane and York Circle, an area that backs up onto Morse Reservoir.

Neighbors told him they had seen FBI and ATF teams arrive in unmarked cars around 11:30 a.m. and described the home that appeared to be the focus of the investigation as “newer homeowners and a nice family.”

Authorities would not confirm any details about the scene.

What do parents need to know

Noblesville Schools, as planned, will have no classes on Monday, Memorial Day. The school year is scheduled to end June 1.

The school district will provide counseling for its teachers and staff from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Monday at Noblesville High School (Enter Gate 1) and for parents and students from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and Monday. The district said additional counseling resources are available on a crisis hotline, 1 (800) 985-5990, and at the Indiana Crisis Assistance Response Team website.

All weekend events in the district were canceled. Plans were being made to move the baseball sectional to another location.

Noblesville High School students were released for the day at 1 p.m. School officials told parents of Noblesville West Middle School students to pick up their children at the high school. Other schools dismissed at the usual times, but parents could also pick up their children at any of the other schools before the end of the school day.