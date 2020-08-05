What to ‘savor’ at Red Mango

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Red Mango is one of the dozens of restaurants participating in the special summer edition of Savor Fort Wayne.

It will be the first time Red Mango has taken part in a Savor Fort Wayne restaurant week.

“I think this will be a good way for people to come in and try us because you are getting a taste of almost all of the menu items,” said Samir Sah, the owner. “I’m really excited about it.”

Red Mango is best known for its all-natural frozen yogurt, fresh fruit smoothies, yogurt parfaits, and fresh juices. They’ve recently added sandwiches and flatbreads to their menu, as well.

Shah said his restaurant’s focus is to provide a healthy meal for its customers.

Their Savor Fort Wayne menu allows guests to choose a 16 or 24 oz smoothie, a sandwich or flatbread and a 12 oz cup of frozen yogurt with two toppings.

“It’s a good meal, you have a healthy drink, a sandwich and end it off with a dessert,” said Shah.

According to Shah, this would normally cost around $25, but for Savor Fort Wayne its only $15 per person.

To keep its employees and customers safe throughout the coronavirus, all Red Mango employees are wearing masks, sanitizing the restaurant frequently and enforcing social distancing. There are carry-out and outdoor seating options for customers.

Red Mango is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon – 8 p.m. on Sunday’s.

The special Summer edition of Savor Fort Wayne runs from August 5-16.

