What to ‘savor’ at Nikita

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nikita, one of the city’s newest Asian Fusion restaurants, is eager to introduce itself and take part in the special Summer edition of Savor Fort Wayne.

“We just opened three weeks ago,” said Andii Purwanto, a chef at Nikita. “We wanted to participate [in Savor Fort Wayne] because we are new and wanted people to know we are open now.”

Purwanto said Nikita serves all types of Asian cuisine ranging from Thai food, to sushi and hibachi.

Its Savor Fort Wayne deal includes one cocktail, an appetizer, a main course and a dessert for $30 per person.

The cocktail options are either a red or white Asian Sangria.

For an appetizer, guests can choose between a spicy crab avocado salad or two chicken dumplings and two shrimp shumai. The entree choices are four spicy salmon crispy rice with a side seaweed salad or a marinated fire steak with vegetables and fried egg on the side.

The dessert options are either a lemon or mocha cake.

The safety measures Nikita is taking throughout the coronavirus include limiting the restaurant to 75 percent capacity, seating guests at alternating tables, and requiring customers to wear masks once they enter. Disposable masks will be provided for those who forget them. The Nikita staff also wears a mask and gloves at all times.

There are also carry-out, delivery and outdoor seating options. Soft drinks will be substituted for cocktails in carryout orders.

Nikita’s lunch hours are 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For dinner, they are open from 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturday’s and noon – 9 p.m. on Sundays.

The special Summer edition of Savor Fort Wayne runs from August 5-16. To view Nikita’s full menu, click here.

Want to win a gift card for a Summer Savor Fort Wayne participating restaurant? Enter the Summer Savor contest!