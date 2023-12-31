FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Need last-minute plans to kick off the New Year? Well here’s your lucky list of activities to do all around Fort Wayne to ring in 2024.

Adult’s only

Ringing in the new year can be fun for all ages, but if you want to step away from the littles this evening here’s the list for you!

Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party at Bell Mansion

The 20s live on in this Great Gatsby-styled event where attendees can enjoy a dance floor, finger foods, desserts and non-alcoholic beverages. The party will go on from 7 p.m. till 1 a.m. Find more details on the event here.

New Year’s Eve Adult Prom

Located at the Grand Wayne Convention Center this black-tie event takes you back in time to the high school years. The party offers two different rooms; one for old-school prom vibes featuring music over the decades and one playing top hits of the 2000s to today. This party will go on from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Find more details on the event here.

New Year’s Eve: Through the Decades Party at Charlie’s Place

Ring in the new year with a Champagne Toast at midnight alongside live music and handcrafted cocktails. For this party make sure to come dressed as your favorite decade. The party will go from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and has a $10 cover fee. Find more details on the event here.

Countdown at The Club Room

Ring in the New Year with specialty cocktails, delicious food and music from the Sweetwater All Stars. Reservations are required for this event but no advance purchase is needed. Find more details on the event here.

Most of the events on this list are ticketed, so you may have missed your chance to attend as tickets may be sold out.

Fun for the kids

Kids can celebrate the New Year in style with this list of family-friendly activities to ring in the new year.

Science Central’s Countdown to Noon

Balloons will fall as the clock strikes noon allowing the littles to celebrate the New Year before their bedtimes. General admission to Science Central includes all Countdown to Noon activities. Tickets can be purchased at the center’s admissions desk or website.

Fort Wayne Komets Game

Join the Jungle and cheer on Fort Wayne Komets as they take on the Toledo Walleye. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. and prices vary based on the tickets purchased. Find out more details here.

These are just a few of Fort Wayne events that are ringing in the new year, make sure to check with any of your favorite restaurants or community centers to see what they may be hosting!