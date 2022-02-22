Freight trains stop and block crossings with what seems to be some regularity in Allen County.

The trains block traffic, causing delays and frustration for residents trying to get to and from work, school and other activities.

But there IS something residents can do when this happens, according to a spokesman for Norfolk Southern Railway.

This train just west of Thomas Road was moved a couple hundred feet, unblocking the road.

“We’re not always able to tell where they’re blocking,” said Connor Spielmaker, spokesman out of the railroad’s Atlanta, Georgia office.

The best thing to do is to call the 800 number on a blue sign found at every railroad crossing. The number posted there is the railroad police force, and not just for stalled trains, but for any situation that might arise, Spielmaker said.

The blue sign also indicates which railroad owns the tracks, he said.

“That number is to make us aware. Whenever we’re made aware of an issue like that, we do whatever we can to mitigate that or move that train,” Spielmaker said.

That’s what happened to a stopped train sitting that had been blocking Thomas Road since Friday until a neighbor called to report it, resident Joshua Stir said Tuesday. The train was moved a couple hundred yards down the track and was no longer blocking the area.

Spielmaker said the railroad isn’t always aware that a train is blocking an important artery.

“These trains are thousands of feet long. It could be any reason it has to stop – mechanical issue, a train up ahead with a mechanical issue. There’s only two directions. Trains can’t turn off and take another route all the time,” Spielmaker said.

Moving a train requires getting a crew out. Crews are regulated by the Federal Railroad Administration and can only work so many hours until they have to stop, Spielmaker explained.

“We schedule around that, but there’s a delay sometimes. They can time out and that unfortunately can stop a train. We’re not always able to tell where they are blocking. When that happens, we make an adjustment. We have to get out a crew.”

Spielmaker said the vast majority of railroad tracks in the U.S. are privately owned by the railroads. In the eastern part of the U.S., which includes this area, the two possible owners are CSX and Norfolk Southern, Spielmaker said.

Norfolk Southern owns more than 20,000 miles of track in 22 states, Spielmaker said.