What's that risk for severe weather mean? We explain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Severe weather risks are often issued for the Fort Wayne area to show where the best potential for severe weather is on a given day. The outlooks rank the severe weather threat on a 5 level scale which is based on the probability of a severe weather event. These outlooks are then assigned spatially over an area where the greatest potential for strong to severe storms exists.

The overall probability of tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail are used to determine which risk will be assigned by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, located in Norman, Oklahoma.

The words used to describe a particular threat level increase in seriousness as the threat increases. The risk categories ordered from the lowest to the highest severe weather risk are Marginal, Slight, Enhanced, Moderate, and High.

There are also different severe weather terms used to describe the most serious days. Tornado watches are issued when conditions are right for tornadoes, but when conditions are especially favorable for violent long-track tornadoes, the Storm Prediction Center may issue a "PDS" or Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado watch. These are reserved for the most extreme severe weather risk days.

If a severe weather risk is issued for the area, make sure you have a way to access severe weather alerts and breaking weather information.

