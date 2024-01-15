FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)— Bitterly cold outdoor air temperatures can make battling structure fires particularly difficult.

According to Deputy Chief of the Fort Wayne Fire Department, Adam O’Connor, the department has to make some changes to properly deal with temperatures right around zero. He said when temperatures are that cold, they will rotate crews in and out faster.

“[Firefighters] are very susceptible to frostbite,” O’Connor said. “So, my battalion chiefs do a great job of moving them in and out of warm areas as much as needed so that they’re not getting frostbite. And then we try to get them relief as soon as possible.”

The ice build-up from fighting fires with water also presents risks.

“We do see a lot of slip and fall injuries and we have people that have been seriously hurt slipping on the ice at fire scenes,” O’Connor said.”

With temperatures as low as they have been, firefighters also take on additional duties.

“We have had a lot of pipes freeze in the last two days,” O’Connor said. “And as that happens, we then oftentimes will have to put a firefighter there to basically watch be a fire watch because the sprinkler system was down.”

According to O’Connor, monitor any open flames in fireplaces or candles very closely to prevent accidental ignition of other objects. He also said to keep any other objects at least 3 feet away from space heaters and to make sure small kids cannot easily access those heaters.