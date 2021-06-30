What goes into creating a Kelly Cup championship atmosphere? Coliseum GM shares inside look

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While the Komets are preparing to clinch a Kelly Cup championship, Memorial Coliseum staff are also hard at work behind the scenes.

Planning for championship events like these happens on the fly. Unlike the regular season, General Manager Randy Brown says the biggest challenge is not knowing the schedule in advance.

“A week ago, we didn’t know we’d be playing for sure,” said Brown. “You plan, you have contingencies in place, and then you pull the trigger and put everything in place.”

One of the biggest challenges Brown and his staff have to navigate through is staffing. With the Coliseum struggling to fill part-time positions, staffing agency Aramark is sending employees from the Indianapolis and Chicago area to the Coliseum for the upcoming Kelly Cup games. Even local non-profits are helping out by selling concessions. As a result of these labor shortages, fans will likely see longer wait times.

Despite rapid adjustments, Brown is excited to welcome a near full-capacity crowd to the Coliseum for Wednesday, Friday and maybe Saturday night. Moments like these are what make his job exciting, along with the rest of the Coliseum staff.

“The average employee’s been with us for 10 years, so we have longevity within our crew and people pull together,” Brown said. “It’s all about the guests and making the guest experience something special.”

Tickets are still available for Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) of the Kelly Cup Finals. Fans can purchase them on the Coliseum website or purchase them in person at the box office.

With many fans returning for the first time in over a year, Brown is also reminding those attending this week’s games about the Coliseum’s Clear Bag policy. Non-clear items larger than a clutch like a backpack or computer bag are not allowed inside.

A full list of items allowed and not allowed this is available on the Coliseum’s website.