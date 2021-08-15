What goes behind keeping school a safe place for kids to learn and grow this year?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Students around the area are heading into another school year and plenty of planning goes into keeping kids and staff members safe.

Southwest Allen County has a COVID-19 lead that helps the district plan and make decisions to keep students and staff safe. The district’s back to school plan for the school year was thought out and comes with recommendations from health officials but decided ultimately by the school board. Nurses throughout the district are trained to ensure the safety of kids and follow the CDC’s guidelines when it comes to screening.

Last year was unknown for so many schools and districts, but this year SACS feels confident about going into the school year with the knowledge they have accumulated.

“For most people there’s a sense of normalcy coming back, that we understand there’s going to be bumps in the road, we understand that COVID didn’t go away. I think back last year and people thought, ‘you’ll never make it to Labor Day.’ But we made it, we were able to keep kids in school all year long and that’s not going to change this year. So I think that fear, that unrest is gone, which really helps us with our mission and vision educating kids,” Jeanine Kleber, SACS COVID-19 lead says.

Adapting and changing the plan isn’t out of question for the remainder of the school year. “I think we are happy keeping boys and girls in school ready to learn so any plan that we need to do to make sure in person learning can happen that we’re going to be happy with,” Kleber says.

SACS wants to continue keeping the school a safe place where kids can continue to learn and grow.