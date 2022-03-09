FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With Spring right around the corner, Experts are weighing in on what flowers can benefit your vegetable garden, and a few tips on keeping it healthy.

Some flowers help to deter pests, but Experts say your best bet would be to get a fence, blocking out unwanted guests like animals or certain insects that will eat your vegetables.

Meanwhile, others promote growth and health such as flowering sages, basils, and chives. This happens by the beneficial insects that these flowers attract to a vegetable garden. Many flowers that are beneficial are annual flowers, in which you can get seed packets for at local stores for cheap rates. Purdue Extension Educator Terri Theisen says using flowers in a vegetable garden is common.

“It creates an ecosystem,” Theisen said, “We want to be able to have lots of diversity in our vegetable gardens and a great way to do that is with flowering and flowering herbs.”

Theisen also shares more tips on keeping your garden healthy using the acronym LAWNS.

L – (Light) Make sure there’s enough light in the area of your plants. They need at least 6 to 8 hours of direct sunlight a day.

A – (Air) There needs to be a good air flow.

W – (Water) Plants need to have about an inch to an inch and a half of water per week. Too much water is not good for your plants.

N – (Nutrients) Be sure that your soil has to correct nutrients in it, you can check this by doing a soil test.

S – (Space) Plants need space to grow correctly.

“Just having realistic expectations is really important for gardening,” Theisen said.

She also noted the importance of keeping unwanted guests like animals out of your garden by planting flowers with a strong fragrance and/or building a fence.

And be sure to watch out for poisonous flowers. Just because they are pretty, doesn’t mean they’re edible.

Theisen gives a list of flowers to plant in your vegetable garden.