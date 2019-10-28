What blue and teal pumpkins mean for trick-or-treaters

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) — Superheroes, Disney princesses and monsters … Halloween is the perfect chance for kids to transform into their favorite characters. But the holiday isn’t always storybook perfect for every child, especially those with health challenges such as food allergies and autism.

That’s why a number of parents are turning to pumpkins and buckets of different colors to raise awareness and signify specific things.

Within the sea of traditional orange-colored buckets in the hands of trick-or-treaters, blue and teal buckets have popped up recently. WANE 15 has learned they both have meanings behind them, all in an effort to make trick-or-treating more inclusive.

Blue buckets signify the trick-or-treater may have autism and may be nonverbal, so homeowners should avoid asking them to say “trick or treat” if possible. Teal buckets mean the child may have a food allergy and may be sensitive to certain candies or treats.

The idea, of course, is to be more thoughtful and make the trick-or-treat experience fun for everyone, whenever possible.

WANE 15 went to the Autism Society of Indiana to learn more. Here are some tips to make your Halloween safe and inclusive for everyone.

Children and adults with autism may be in sensory friendly costumes. For example a outfit that would normally have a mask, like Spiderman or Iron Man, would be left out. People with autism might be slow to speak or take longer to pick out a treat.

For those with an allergy, they may be sensitive to certain foods. They might like a different treat like stickers, glow sticks, a pencil or other little toys.

“Be kind, be understanding,” said Autism Support Coordinator for the Autism Society of Indiana, Susan Crowell. said. “Remember, it’s everyone’s Halloween and we want to be accepting of those differences. It’s supposed to be a great time for all so have fun.”

It’s also important to remember that not all parents choose to use the buckets and pumpkins – children might simply enjoy a blue or teal bucket. And that’s OK, too, Cromwell said.

“The buckets are becoming popular through social media, but individuals with autism may or may not be carrying a blue bucket,” said Crowell. “An individual that is carrying a blue bucket might be a typical individual and just like blue.”

Trick-or-treating in Fort Wayne runs 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.