With Halloween falling on a Tuesday in 2023, some cities in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio are going door to door the weekend before, while others are still handing out candy on the actual holiday.

Here’s a list of times to go trick-or-treating near you:

ALBION

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

ANDREWS

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

ANGOLA

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

ASHLEY

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

ANTWERP

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5–6:30 p.m.

AUBURN

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Downtown will participate from 4-6 p.m.)

AVILLA

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

BERNE

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.

BLUFFTON

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m. (Downtown will participate from 5-6 p.m.)

BUTLER

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

CHURUBUSCO

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.

COLUMBIA CITY

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m.

CONVOY

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

DECATUR

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

DEFIANCE

Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6-7:30 p.m.

EDGERTON

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

FORT WAYNE

Turnstone Center Trunk or Treat, Oct 26 from 6-7:30. There will be candy and non food items available for visitors. Each trunk will have a communication device or board for trick-or-treaters to participate in the festivities.

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

FREMONT

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

GARRETT

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. (Downtown will participate from 4-5 p.m.)

GAS CITY

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 4-8 p.m.

GENEVA

Sunday, Oct. 29 from 12-5 p.m.

GRABILL

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

HAMILTON

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.

HARTFORD CITY

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

HICKSVILLE

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4-6 p.m.

HOAGLAND

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

HUNTERTOWN

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

HUNTINGTON

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.

KENDALLVILLE

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m

LAGRANGE

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

LEESBURG

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

LEO-CEDARVILLE

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

LIGONIER

Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m.

MARION

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5- 8 p.m.

MARKLE

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.

MONROE

TBD

MONROEVILLE

Sunday, October 29 from 1-2:30 p.m.

NAPPANEE

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

NEW HAVEN

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

NORTH MANCHESTER

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.

NORTH WEBSTER

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

OSSIAN

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

PAULDING

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.

PAYNE

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.

PORTLAND

TBD

ROANOKE

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m.

ROME CITY

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

SHIPSHEWANA

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

SOUTH WHITLEY

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

SPENCERVILLE

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-6:30 p.m.

ST. JOE

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

SYRACUSE

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

TOPEKA

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

VAN WERT

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4-6 p.m.

WABASH

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

WARREN

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

WARSAW

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.

WATERLOO

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

WOODBURN

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.

WINONA LAKE

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.

WOLCOTTVILLE

Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.