With Halloween falling on a Tuesday in 2023, some cities in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio are going door to door the weekend before, while others are still handing out candy on the actual holiday.
Here’s a list of times to go trick-or-treating near you:
ALBION
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
ANDREWS
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
ANGOLA
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
ASHLEY
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
ANTWERP
Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5–6:30 p.m.
AUBURN
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Downtown will participate from 4-6 p.m.)
AVILLA
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
BERNE
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.
BLUFFTON
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m. (Downtown will participate from 5-6 p.m.)
BUTLER
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
CHURUBUSCO
Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
COLUMBIA CITY
Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m.
CONVOY
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
DECATUR
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
DEFIANCE
Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6-7:30 p.m.
EDGERTON
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
FORT WAYNE
Turnstone Center Trunk or Treat, Oct 26 from 6-7:30. There will be candy and non food items available for visitors. Each trunk will have a communication device or board for trick-or-treaters to participate in the festivities.
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
FREMONT
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
GARRETT
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. (Downtown will participate from 4-5 p.m.)
GAS CITY
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 4-8 p.m.
GENEVA
Sunday, Oct. 29 from 12-5 p.m.
GRABILL
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
HAMILTON
Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
HARTFORD CITY
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
HICKSVILLE
Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4-6 p.m.
HOAGLAND
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
HUNTERTOWN
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
HUNTINGTON
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.
KENDALLVILLE
Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m
LAGRANGE
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
LEESBURG
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
LEO-CEDARVILLE
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
LIGONIER
Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m.
MARION
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5- 8 p.m.
MARKLE
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.
MONROE
TBD
MONROEVILLE
Sunday, October 29 from 1-2:30 p.m.
NAPPANEE
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
NEW HAVEN
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
NORTH MANCHESTER
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.
NORTH WEBSTER
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
OSSIAN
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
PAULDING
Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
PAYNE
Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.
PORTLAND
TBD
ROANOKE
Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m.
ROME CITY
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
SHIPSHEWANA
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
SOUTH WHITLEY
Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
SPENCERVILLE
Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-6:30 p.m.
ST. JOE
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
SYRACUSE
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
TOPEKA
Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
VAN WERT
Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4-6 p.m.
WABASH
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
WARREN
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
WARSAW
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.
WATERLOO
Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
WOODBURN
Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
WINONA LAKE
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.
WOLCOTTVILLE
Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.