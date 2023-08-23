FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the school year kicks off, WANE 15 spoke to a number of seniors from area schools about their goals.

Many are eyeing college, with a large focus on media-related careers.

“I want to be a strong female influence for girls in the film industry,” said Morgan Gullet, Homestead High School senior.

“I want to continue doing film but I also kind of want to combine that with marine biology like working with the sea life and stuff,” said Kim Escobar, South Side High School senior.

Others are ready to spread their wings and apply what they’ve learned in high school.

“I’m excited to this is like the last step and I’m excited to move on with the rest of my life,” said Riley Woods, North Side High School senior.

WANE 15 intends to catch up with some of the seniors who were interviewed once they graduate.