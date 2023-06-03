FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — This weekend is two of Indiana Department of Natural Resources Free Fishing Days over the summer.

Today, head out to the North Dock at Promenade Park from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for free fishing Saturday and Sunday.

After this weekend, the last Free Fishing Day is Sept. 23.

What are Free Fishing Days? It is an opportunity for Indiana residents to fish the state’s public water. Residents are not required to have a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish. However, all other rules such as seasons, bag, and size limits apply.

Free Fishing Days are an excellent opportunity to learn how to fish, take your family fishing, or introduce a friend to fishing. To see what areas are hosting events, go to the DNR Calendar.