FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s been a whale sighting in Fort Wayne!

Sort of.

A Fort Wayne native who now lives in Massachusetts, Cynde McInnis has spent three decades travelling, studying and teaching people about whales and has arrived back in her hometown, and she didn’t come alone.

Nile the Whalemobile will be at several ACPL branches throughout the week.

Children at several branches of the Allen County Public Library on Tuesday got to see a life-size inflatable replica of a whale McInnis has spotted in the waters off of Massachusetts almost every year since 1995.

Nile the blow-up whale is modeled after her real-life counterpart, also named Nile.

Nile the blow-up whale is in Fort Wayne to teach children about whales. McInnis opened up the zipper and kids climbed inside to learn all about whales, from their organs to what they do in the sea.

McInnis also had a booth set up next to Nile to teach children about the dangers of plastic in the sea and how to protect the whales.

