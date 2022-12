FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Whack-A-Ball Fun Center announced on its Facebook page that the local entertainment center plans to permanently close on Christmas Eve.

Whack-A-Bell recently moved to a new location at the old Stein Mart building on Jefferson Boulevard in August.

The entertainment center offers a wide variety of activities including ping pong, mini golf, corn hole and pickleball.

It is not known why the business has decided to close.