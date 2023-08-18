FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Friday, the community celebrated wetland expansion that protects neighborhoods, the environment and water quality in Fort Wayne.

City officials got a close-up perspective of the wetlands, and got a first-hand view of the celebration of the Colonial Heritage Wetlands.

The wetlands expansion project is in phase three of a three-part project in the Hessen-Cassel corridor that has been coming together over the last four years, Frank Suarez from City Utilities explained. The area has experienced flooding in the past, and a six-acre spot will help soak up water, filtering the water that goes to the Trier Ditch and preventing flooding for nearby neighborhoods.

Mayor Tom Henry, representatives from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, neighborhood leaders, elected officials, and staff members from City Utilities were on hand for the announcement.