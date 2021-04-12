Western Fort Wayne house suffers heavy damage after fire Sunday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A western Fort Wayne house suffered severe damage after a fire late Sunday night.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Fort Wayne firefighters responded to the 1700 block of High Street to find flames coming out of the first floor window and porch roof. One person was able to self-evacuate. As crews battled this fire, they also rescued one pet inside the house and provided oxygen. The pet was reunited with its owner.

Crews had the flames under control in under 20 minutes.

The house suffered extensive fire, water and smoke damage, according to a release. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.