VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) — Westbound lanes of U.S. 30 are closed in Van Wert County, Ohio, due to multiple crashes.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told WANE 15 the crashes are in the area of Ohio Road 49, a mile and a half north of Convoy.

It’s unclear whether any injuries were reported.

The highway patrol said there is dense fog in the area.