West Virginia trucker dies after semi crashes off Indiana Toll Road

HOWE, Ind. (WANE) — A West Virginia man has died after the semi he was operating left the Indiana Toll Road and crashed Monday evening in LaGrange County.

Police and medics were called around 6:40 p.m. to the 126.5 mile marker of the Toll Road, 5 miles east of the S.R. 9 interchange for Howe and LaGrange.

An Indiana State trooper arrived to find a semi tractor-trailer in the side ditch off the right shoulder of the Toll Road. In the cab, the driver – 53-year-old Richard W. Shields of Marion, West Virginia – was found unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A state police report said the semi was headed eastbound on Interstate 90 when it ran off the roadway and hit a guardrail before it came to rest in the ditch.

State police suspect Shields suffered a “personal medical emergency” while driving, which led to the crash. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation.

