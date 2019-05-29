West Noble speller out at Scripps bee

Grant Flora spelled the two words he was tested on at the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee correctly, but the Ligonier 14-year-old did not advance to the finals rounds of the bee.

Flora, who recently finished eighth grade at West Noble Middle School, correctly spelled “lapilli” during the first round and “mauvette” during Wednesday morning’s round.

#speller215 8th grader Grant Flora from Indiana spelled the word ‘mauvette’ correctly #spellingbee #B in BeePlayAlong— Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) May 29, 2019

He did not score ​​​​​​​ high enough on a preliminary testing, though, and did not advance to the final rounds. Fifty spellers will vie for the national spelling bee title Thursday.

Flora won the 65th annual Regional Spelling Bee in March to advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

He was one of 565 spellers at the national bee.