West Noble holds moment of silence before football game for student killed in crash

by: Corinne Moore

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – West Noble had a moment of silence before their football game to pay tribute to a classmate who lost his life in a car crash on Thursday.

Anthony Reyes, 17, died Thursday afternoon when the truck he was driving crashed into a tree in Elkhart County.

Reyes was a senior student and soccer player at West Noble.

West Noble’s Athletic Director, Tom Schermerhorn, took to Twitter to express his condolences for the loss of Reyes, a senior:

The school canceled its Thursday night sports but continued with Friday’s football game against Central Noble.

